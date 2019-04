IPOH: The Perak state government today launched its Perak Prihatin Card to benefit the needy in line with Pakatan Harapan’s 14th general election manifesto.

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said an allocation of RM22 million would be utilised to help over 17,000 recipients of the Social Welfare Department and Baitumal as a pledge announced by the statement government during the tabling of the state’s 2019 Budget.

“The statement government is aware that the total number of eligible recipients in the state is far more. Nonetheless, the ability of the state government is limited and so far it is able to allocate RM22 million for this year.

“Nonetheless, we will work harder to improve the revenue of the state so that we can help more deserving people out there,“ he told a media conference after launching the card at the Banquet Hall, Bangunan Perak Darul Ridzuan here today.

He said the government would cooperate with all departments and relevant agencies to carry out industry initiative or social enterprise among the needy and hardcore poor.

“It is our hope that more people are able to generate their own income via petty business which could be expanded to provide employment to others.

“This is a positive cycle we want to create to ensure all the people enjoy the state and country’s wealth,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Perak Social Well-Being, Women and Family Development and Social Welfare Committee chairman, Wong May Ing said from the overall allocation, RM17 million is used daily essential goods while RM5 million is devoted to health.

She said Perak Prihatin Card holders would enjoy two benefits in terms of daily essential goods amounting to RM80 a month and RM300 as expenditure for medical expenses annually.

“With the card, the transaction will be cashless, and the government is confident that this initiative could assist the low-income group as well as sundry shops throughout Perak,“ she said.

She said 169 sundry shops as well as 400 panel clinics have registered with the state government for the programme and card recipients can surf its website at www.perakprihatin.com to obtain a list of sundry shops and panel clinics under the programme.

Meanwhile, Perak Prihatin Card recipients are relieved and thankful to the Perak state government for helping to lighten their burden.

A recipient from Manjoi, Maheran Buyong, 62, said the scheme would help tide her over the month with daily necessities as she is also receiving monthly aid of RM350 from the Perak Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MAIPk).

“I am very thankful to the state government for being selected to receive the card,“ she said when met by Bernama at the launching ceremony.

For K. Manorama, 60, of Buntong here, the card will be a great help as he could not work anymore after an operation on his leg.

“The RM300 assistance from the Welfare Department is used to pay for house rent and utilities and there is not much left for food. The assistance on essential goods from the Perak Prihatin Card is very important to me,“ he said. — Bernama