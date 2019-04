IPOH: The Perak government wants the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to investigate the possibility of misappropriation of funds in the Movie Animation Parks Studios (MAPS) project undertaken by a state government subsidiary company.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said after the Pakatan Harapan government took over the state’s administration in May last year, it found instances of misappropriation.

Without revealing the actual figure, Ahmad Faizal said the cost of the theme park project located in Bandar Meru Raya, here, had spiralled by more than 100%.

“We could see how this project which was allocated a small amount of money had incurred a sum that was more than 100% of the original allocation.

“It is only apt that this matter be investigated to see if there were misappropriation for action to be taken. The state government will give its cooperation to this investigation.”

Ahmad Faizal said this to reporters after accompanying an officer from the Mentri Besar’s Office who lodged a report with the Perak MACC on alleged misappropriation in the theme park project.

State MACC director Datuk Mohd Fauzi Mohamad, when contacted, confirmed receiving the report and said they would investigate. — Bernama