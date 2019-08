IPOH: Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu (Faizal Amumu) viewed seriously the alleged sale of two cows for the sacrificial ritual in conjunction with Aidiladha involving Bagan Datuk Bersatu division leaders last year.

Datuk Iskandar Dzulkarnain Abdul Khalid, political secretary to the mentri besar said Ahmad Faizal was disappointed that two out of the three cows donated personally by him to the poor and the people in Bagan Datuk had been sold for other purpose.

“Following a report (to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission) lodged yesterday, the menteri besar leaves it to the authorities to investigate and take appropriate action,“ he said in a statement here today.

Yesterday, Bagan Datuk Bersatu committee member Bahaman Tokiran reportedly claimed that the cows were sold to buy laptop and printer.

He claimed that only one cow was distributed t the local community for last year’s Aidiladha. — Bernama