Perak Perhilitan confirms two tiger sightings in Chemor

IPOH: The Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) has confirmed receiving two reports on the presence of tigers in Tanah Hitam and Kampung Ulu Kuang in Chemor recently.

Perak Perhilitan director Yusoff Shariff said they received reports about the sightings in Tanah Hitam on Jan 17 and in Ulu Kuang on Jan 26.

“...on further investigations, we find that their complaints are well-founded and there is indeed a presence of tigers at the locations.

“In addition, we received another report in Kampung Ulu Kuang which stated that cattle had been attacked by the wildlife and today Perhilitan set traps in both areas cited,” he told Bernama, adding that monitoring was being conducted at the sites and the surrounding areas.

“We also advised residents to take necessary safety measures and asked them to contact us immediately if they catch a glimpse or find tracks of a tiger,” he said. - Bernama