Perak recorded a drop in traffic offences during 2023 CNY Ops: JPJ

IPOH: Perak Road Transport Department (JPJ) says 1,150 traffic offences were committed during the Chinese New Year (CNY) Ops this year, a drop of 457 cases compared to 1,607 offences recorded last year.

Perak JPJ director Mohammad Yussof Abustan said in the 10-day operations beginning Jan 18, a total of 8,894 vehicles were inspected compared with 10,143 vehicles last year.

“Among the offences committed were driving without a valid licence and insurance coverage and beating the red light,” he told a press conference after the launch of the Road Safety Campaign, which was also attended by the State Infrastructure, Energy, Water and Public Transport Committee chairman Datuk Seri Mohammad Nizar Jamaluddin

Mohammad Yusof said the department hoped that the percentage of accidents can be further reduced through campaigns, programmes and activities organised like road safety campaigns during festivities.

“We will also organise more operations like Ops Patuh in conjunction with the Thaipusam holidays where traffic is expected to increase and we will also step up patrolling along highways and federal roads,” he said.

Educational programmes, advocacy and intervention on road safety and making roads safe are among the initiatives that can be implemented, he added. - Bernama