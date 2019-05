IPOH: The Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah consented to the suspensions of the mosque and surau committee chairmen who allowed political party programmes under their watch while investigations are being conducted.

Comptroller of the Royal Household to the Sultan of Perak, Colonel Datuk Abd Rahim Mohamad Nor said the proposal was made by the Perak Islamic Religious Department (JAIPk) director Datuk Mohd Yusof Husin.

During their suspensions, he said Sultan Nazrin ordered that their duties be handed to the District Islamic Administration Officer, in line with Regulation 10(2), 2015 Perak Village Committee Regulation. (Peraturan 10(2), Peraturan-peraturan Jawatankuasa Kariah Negri Perak 2015).

“He has directed Mohd Yusof to conduct a complete investigation to be submitted to him on the events organised under the name of a political party and religious talks by speakers without credentials.

“The ceramah took place at the Al-Khairiah Mosque, Kampung Banjar Hilir, Teluk Intan on May 21 and at the Al-Ittihad Surau in Kampung Temiang here on May 24 and a programme under the name of a political party took place at Surau Diri Jumaat Al-Taufiqiah Taman Klebang Jaya, Chemor on May 22,“ he said in a statement issued by the Office of the Sultan Of Perak in Kuala Kangsar near here today.

According to Abd Rahim, Sultan Nazrin said this in the presence of the Perak police chief Datuk Razaruddin Hussain @ Abd Rasid; JAIPk director; Perak Islamic Religious Council and Malay Customs (MAIPk) acting secretary Mohd Haidi Sulaiman at Istana Iskandariah, Kuala Kangsar, yesterday evening.

Also present were the leaders of six main political parties in Perak, namely, state Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia chief Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu; state Democratic Action Party adviser, Datuk Ngeh Koo Ham; state Parti Amanah Negara chairman Asmuni Awi; state Umno Liaison committee chairman, Datuk Saarani Mohamad; state PAS Commissioner, Razman Zakaria and state Parti Keadilan Rakyat chairman Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak.

Abd Rahim said Sultan Nazrin received many complaints on programmes organised under the names of political parties taking place in the buildings and compounds of mosques or surau in Perak.

“He was informed that many leaders of political parties gave ceramah without getting the credentials from MAIPk under the names of political parties at mosques and surau without the permission of the state religious authorities.

“After being briefed, he was satisfied as to the truth in the complaints received from many mosque goers concerning political parties in Perak organising activities in buildings and compounds of mosques and surau, and also political party leaders giving religious ceramah without credentials,“ he said.

Abd Rahim said that during the audience, Sultan Nazrin stressed on his stand as the state Islamic religious leader against allowing any programme to be organised under the name of political parties in the buildings and compounds of mosques and surau.

He said Sultan Nazrin also summarised that the escalation of activities by the ruling and opposition political parties at mosques and surau was an unhealthy development with the potential to adversely affect the sanctity of the houses of worships.

“Sultan Nazrin said the parties use numerous excuses such as community service, welfare programme, knowledge event, completing the Quran, aid, but at the same time exhibiting their respective party logos in the buildings and compounds of mosques and surau,“ he said.

He said the Sultan of Perak also said the political parties should not invite speakers without credentials from MAIPk and the permission of the state religious authority must be sought if the ceramah programmes were to beheld in mosques or surau.

Sultan Nazrin, he said also expressed the fears that mosques would be identified and associated with certain political parties if programmes in the names of political parties were allowed at the houses of worship which rightly should play the role of uniting Muslims.

In addition, he said Sultan Nazrin also urged political leaders in Perak to give their commitment and take the responsibility to protect the sanctity of Islamic house of worships from being tainted by political activities. — Bernama