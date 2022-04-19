PerantiSiswa Keluarga Malaysia programme should be expanded to schools

KUALA LUMPUR: The PerantiSiswa Keluarga Malaysia programme should be expanded to school level so that students will not be burdened to carry textbooks but utilise tablets or devices to conduct learning activities.

Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) Technology and Information Science Faculty, Research Center for Software Technology and Management (Softam) lecturer, Prof Dr Mohd Juzaiddin Ab Aziz said such use at school level should be monitored to ensure there would not be any misuse of those devices.

“Besides monitoring, devices prepared must have suitable content based on our national identity and education objectives.

“If we don’t have suitable content, and don’t have proper monitoring....it might be easily misused as tablets can easily access the internet and the internet might have something that might distract students,” he said on Bernama TV’s Bual Bicara programme that discussed the topic ‘PerantiSiswa Keluarga Malaysia to empower B40 students’ welfare’ tonight.

Mohd Juzaiddin was responding to a question by the host about the need for the government to think of the use of devices in schools and not only at institutions of higher learning.

Higher Education Department Statistics and Infometrics Centre director Noor Hapipah Samat was also a guest at the show.

Mohd Juzaiddin explained that the use of devices in the digitalisation era would not only help students in online learning but also provided an advantage from the Personalised Learning aspect.

“This is because some individuals have differences from a learning aspect and when there is content like animation, it can increase their learning capabilities and this approach should be used to replace traditional learning,” he added.

The PerantiSiswa Keluarga Malaysia programme is an initiative under the ePemula programme with an allocation of RM450 million to ensure the distribution will benefit around 350,000 B40 students in institutions of higher learning beginning this June. - Bernama