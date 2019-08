JOHOR BARU: The Johor Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) detained a man for keeping a sun bear cub and several species of protected birds without permits in his business premises here, yesterday.

Johor Perhilitan Director Salman Saaban said acting on a tip-off, four Perhilitan officers raided the premises at Jalan Padi Makmur, Bandar Baru Uda, at 4.30pm.

“A 52-year-old man was arrested for keeping those protected animals without permits under the Wildlife Conservation Act 2010 (Act 716).

“He was later released on police bail pending further action,“ Salman said in a statement today.

Besides the female sun bear cub, nine rose-ringed parakeets, one sulphur-crested cockatoo and a blue-and-gold macaw were also found in the premises during the raid.

Salman said the animals were estimated at RM37,000 and were believed to be kept by the man for the past year as a hobby.

The case is being investigated under Section 60 and Section 68 of the Wildlife Conservation Act 2010 (Act 716) for hunting or keeping protected animal species, he added. — Bernama