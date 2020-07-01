Perikatan Nasional party chiefs pledge support for Muhyiddin

KUALA LUMPUR: Heads of parties and other leaders supporting the Perikatan Nasional government held a meeting in Putrajaya today and pledged support for Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

According to a posting on the Muhyiddin Yassin Facebook page, the leaders also agreed to strengthen understanding and cooperation for the sake of political stability, the people’s wellbeing and the country’s prosperity.

It said the party chiefs who attended the meeting included Muhyiddin, who is Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) president; Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (Umno); Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang (PAS); Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong (MCA) and Tan Sri S. A. Vigneswaran (MIC).

The others present were Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg (PBB); Prof Datuk Seri Dr Sim Kui Hian (SUPP); Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing (PDP); Tan Sri Dr James Jemut Masing (PRS); Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Johnity Ongkili (PBS); Tan Sri Joseph Kurup (PBRS) and Datuk Dr Jeffrey Kitingan (STAR).

It added that the two-hour meeting was also attended by Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali as the Chief Whip of the Perikatan Nasional government and Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin as Bersatu secretary-general.

Twenty photos on the meeting were also uploaded on the Facebook page. - Bernama