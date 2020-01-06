Periodic checks on motorcycle ride-hailing services: Loke

KUALA LUMPUR: The Transport Ministry will be conducting spot checks periodically on motorcycle ride-hailing services until it has enough data to produce a regulatory framework to govern the industry.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said his ministry and the Land Public Transport Agency (APAD) will ensure that the companies providing these services adhere to safety regulations and standards.

“These bikes have to navigate through heavy traffic in and about Kuala Lumpur which is why my advice to all motorcycle ride-hailing services is that you must follow the safety regulations set in place,“ Loke said after a Dego Ride from KL to the Pasar Seni LRT station where he was met by reporters.

“APAD will audit all data collected from the company ... the number of passengers and the speed at which the riders travel.

“We will do this throughout the six-month pilot project period which was agreed upon and with the data we collect we will ensure these riders are following the rule of law with safety as the priority.”

Loke said ride-hailing service providers must provide insurance coverage for their riders and passengers.

“We must remember that there isn’t a strong regulatory framework yet to govern this industry which includes food delivery,” Loke said.

“We are hoping to formulate a strong framework for the entire industry. There are lots of complaints that food delivery riders aren’t following safety regulations.

“That is why we want to look at this industry holistically and once this service is more integrated, then we will regulate the entire industry together.”

The start if the six-month trial period for motorcycle ride-hailing services in Kuala Lumpur started on Jan 3.

Dego Ride is the only company which has started providing motorcycle ride-hailing services so far.

The company has 700 available riders and another 4,000 applicants pending.