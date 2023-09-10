Perkeso paid out 19.7 mln for various benefits in Melaka

MELAKA: The Social Security Organisation (Perkeso) in Melaka has made benefit payments of more than RM19.7 million in the first nine months of this year, involving 6,088 cases of various benefit categories.

State Health, Human Resources and Unity Committee chairman Ngwe Hee Sem said the highest amount of payment involved contributors for Permanent Disability Benefits which was RM8.71 million with 473 cases, followed by Temporary Disability Benefits of RM8.66 million (4,435 cases).

“Other benefit payments such as Dependent’s Benefit recorded a payment of RM94,641 (37 cases), ‘Ilat’ (invalidity pension) RM269,643 (143 cases) and ‘Penakat’ (survivor’s pension) RM646,693 (327 cases) as well as Funeral Management Benefits amounting to RM1.33 million (673 cases).

“We also strongly encourage everyone, especially those self-employed, to immediately register and contribute to Perkeso to guarantee their welfare,” he said at the Perkeso Media Programme.

At the event, which was also attended by State Perkeso director Abd Razak Omar, he also presented sponsorship contributions amounting to RM9,312 under the Self-Employed Social Security Scheme (SKSPS) to a total of 40 part-time journalists in Melaka.

In the meantime, he said Perkeso wants more Orang Asli in the state to contribute under SKSPS since many of them are self-employed and live in rural areas.

He said that so far (out of a total of 14 Orang Asli villages in Melaka), there have been 136 contributors from seven Orang Asli villages in the Machap Jaya area.-Bernama