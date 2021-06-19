Perlis allows Aidiladha ‘korban’ with strict SOPs

KANGAR: Perlis has allowed ‘ibadah korban’ (animal sacrificial rites) in conjunction with Aidiladha celebrations to be held in the state with strict adherence to standard operating procedures (SOPs) and can only be carried out at abattoirs.

Raja Muda of Perlis Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail (pix) said that all mosques are only allowed to organise sacrificial rituals while implementation by government agencies and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) is subject to the situation of the pandemic at this time.

“The implementation of ‘ibadah korban’ (animal sacrificial rites) can only be conducted at government-owned and private abattoirs as well as private premises approved by the Perlis Veterinary Services Department and the Perlis Islamic Religious Department (JAIPs),” he said in a statement, issued by the Perlis Islamic Religion and Malay Customs Council (MAIPs) today.

Tuanku Syed Faizuddin, who is also the MAIPs president, said those who want to organise ‘ibadah korban’ should submit the application form to the Dakwah and Takmir Division of JAIPs, no later than seven days from 10 Zulhijjah 1442H (July 20).

He said those who want to organise and attend the rituals should get the Covid-19 vaccine shot as a preventive measure and ‘kenduri’ (feasts) are not allowed.

He also asked the mosque management to carry out the initial arrangement and take proactive measures as part of preparations to hold the Aidiladha prayer in open areas.

In another development, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin said MAIPs is also considering permission for those who have completed two doses of Covid-19 vaccine to participate in congregational obligatory prayers, Friday prayers and other activities at the mosque. -Bernama