KANGAR: Four state assemblymen today urged the Perlis government to accept the proposal by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to place its senior officers in the Mentri Besar’s office.

The assemblymen were Opposition Leader Asrul Nizan Abd Jalil (PKR-Sena), Gang Ay Ling (PKR-Indra Kayangan), Nor Azam Karap (PKR-Kuala Perlis) and Datuk Ismail Kasim (Bebas-Tambun Tulang).

The four assemblymen made the proposal when debating the 2020 Perlis Budget at the State Legislative Assembly.

Meanwhile, Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Azlan Man had urged the MACC to come up with a detailed explanation if it wanted to place its senior officer in the state.

“I would like to suggest for MACC to place its officers in every government department because the office of mentri besar is not involved in projects management,“ he said. — Bernama