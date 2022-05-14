Perlis JKN issues seven no-smoking notices

KANGAR: The Perlis Health Department (JKNPs) issued seven notices against individuals as well as owners of premises in the vicinity of Persiaran Makanan Bintong, last night, through ‘Ops Lebaran Bebas Asap Rokok’ for failing to comply with the no-smoking ban in public places.

Its deputy director (Public Health Division), Dr Ghazali Chik said Notice 32b under the regulations 11 (1) and 22 (2) of the Control of Tobacco Products Regulations (PPKHT) 2004 involved a total compound of RM1,750.

“We conducted inspections on 33 premises, issuing five notices against individuals for smoking in public places and two notices against owners of premises for failing to display no-smoking signages,“ he told reporters last night.

He said apart from inspections, his team also advised the public on the no-smoking ban in public places through leaflets, advice, and the distribution of cards related to the type of offence and the value of the compound.

“The health advise was given so that they will not smoke in zones where smoking is prohibited especially in areas where the public gather such as restaurants,“ he said. — Bernama