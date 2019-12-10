Perlis to give RM600 special payment to state civil servants

KANGAR: The Perlis government today announced a special payment of RM600 for civil servants Grade 1 to 54, while state government pensioners would receive RM300, according to Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Azlan Man.

In fact, civil servants in premier grades (JUSA) in Perlis will also receive RM600 each.

In addition, re-appointed government retirees through Contract Of Service (COS) will receive an additional RM350, making it RM600 from the RM250 pension paid by the federal Government.

“The Special Financial Assistance which has an overall financial impact of nearly RM698,000 will also be enjoyed by the state’s Contract For Service staff and the payment will be made on Dec 18,“ Azlan said when tabling Perlis’ Budget 2020 at the State Legislative Complex here, today. - Bernama