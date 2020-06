SHAH ALAM: Motorists are urged to follow traffic diversions due to 24-hour road closures around Persiaran Bukit Raja in Klang from June 30 to July 31, 2020.

The road closures and traffic diversions have been implemented to to facilitate U-Trough launching works for the Light Rail Transit 3 (LRT3) project, said MRCB George Kent Sdn Bhd (MRCBGK), the main contractor handling the project.

This will affect both, Aeon Bukit Raja-bound and Grand Sepadu Highway-bound traffic. The closures will be carried out in stages for 24 hours, from Monday to Sunday.

Road diversions have been approved by the Klang Municipal Council (MPK). The contractor said in a statement, that all construction activities it conducts throughout the Recovery Movement Control Order, is in line with the International Trade Ministry and Health Ministry guidelines. It apologises for any inconvenience caused.

Closures:

Stage 1 - A section of Persiaran Bukit Raja, from the junctions of Persiaran Bukit Raja 1 to Persiaran Bukit Raja 2, will be closed, affecting traffic in both directions.

Stage 2 - A section of Persiaran Bukit Raja, from the junction of Persiaran Bukit Raja 2 to the residential area in front of the proposed future development will be closed, affecting traffic in both directions.

Stage 3 - A section of Persiaran Bukit Raja, from the junction of Persiaran Bukit Raja 1 to the residential area in front of the proposed future development will be closed, affecting traffic in both directions.

Stage 4 - A section of Persiaran Bukit Raja, from the junctions of Lorong Tiara 3 to Persiaran Rajawali (Aeon Bukit Raja-bound) will be closed.

Stage 5 - A section of Persiaran Bukit Raja, from the junctions of Persiaran Rajawali to just before Jalan Serindit 17 will be closed, affecting traffic in both directions.

Stage 6 - A section of Persiaran Bukit Raja, from the junctions of Jalan Serindit 17 to the junction of Grand Sepadu Highway will be closed to traffic in both directions.

The public can call 1 800 18 2585 for more information.