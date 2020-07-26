Persons under quarantine who avoid second Covid-19 test, will be arrested: Ismail Sabri

PETALING JAYA: The police will take action by arresting and prosecuting individuals who failed to take their second Covid-19 test, scheduled on the 13th day of their compulsory home quarantine period.

Senior Minister (Security), Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said in a media statement today that the enforcement of this rule will begin tomorrow.

Individuals involved in home quarantine have been instructed to contact their nearest district health office to do their second screening test.

On July 24, the government decided that all persons entering into Malaysian borders from abroad should undergo a 14-day mandatory quarantine period at designated quarantine centres.

Ismail Sabri also mentioned earlier, about 3,000 people who are undergoing the quarantine process have still not taken the compulsory test.

To date, a total of 839 individuals have entered into the country and have been placed at six quarantine stations in Kuala Lumpur, Negri Sembilan and Johor.

Apart from that, the police had arrested 617 individuals yesterday for disobeying orders under the Movement Control Order (MCO).

Ismail Sabri said that out of 617, 20 individuals were remanded while the remaining 597 individuals were compounded.