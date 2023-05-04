Persons with Disabilities able to secure jobs via special interviews

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Human Resources (KSM) has held 67 special interview sessions for Persons with Disabilities (PwD) nationwide from January 2020 to March 31 this year.

Deputy minister Mustapha Sakmud said the initiative was to ensure that there are no marginalised groups in getting jobs in this country.

“A total of 1,677 PwD attended the interview sessions, of the total, 464 successfully secure jobs, while another 566 people made it to the second round of interview,“ he said when winding up the debate on the Supply Bill 2023 for the ministry in the Dewan Negara today.

To address the unemployment issues in the country, Mustapha said the ministry through the Social Security Organisation (SOCSO) has implemented various programmes, including the JaminKerja, by introducing special employment incentive for vulnerable groups.

“From 2020 to 2022, a total of 1,689 applications were approved involving payments of RM12.8 million for this hiring incentive,” he added.

Mustapha said the government through SOCSO also organised Career Carnivals for the PwD group with 2,874 of them were employed from January 2021 to March 31, this year.

“The government also introduced Return to Work programme to help people with disabilities return to work.

“A total of 55,634 PwD participants were assisted in reintegrating into the labour market from 2007 to March 31 this year,“ he said.

In addition, a first MyfutureJobs satellite centre specifically for the PwD has been established at the Bangi Industrial Training and Rehabilitation Centre to help this group access information about the labour market. - Bernama