Pet owners should be responsible or face prosecution: Lam Thye

KUALA LUMPUR: Pet owners must be responsible for the well-being of animals under their care or face prosecution under the Animal Welfare Act (AWA) 2015.

Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) Selangor patron Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye said despite various awareness programmes on animal welfare, news of animals being abused or abandoned could still be heard.

“The public should realise that pet dumping is a cruel act and perpetrators can be prosecuted under the Animal Welfare Act (AWA) 2015.

“AWA 2015 requires all pet owners to be fully responsible for the well-being of the animals under their care, and this includes ensuring that they have proper lodging, healthcare and diet,“ he said in a statement today.

According to Lee, pet owners or those who want to own a pet must be aware that pet ownership comes with big responsibilities.

“Animal welfare awareness and education has to begin in schools where the Veterinary Service Department and the Ministry of Education could play a role in discussing further how to inculcate love and respect for animals and strengthen animal welfare,“ he added. — Bernama