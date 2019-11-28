Peta stages protest outside Ajinomoto Berhad office (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: Animal lovers gathered at the office of flavour enhancer manufacturer Ajinomoto (Malaysia) Berhad today to protest against the alleged use of animals in food tests.

Organised by People For The Ethical Treatment of Animals (Peta) today, Peta volunteers dressed as rats and were confined in barren metal cages with signs that said “Ajinomoto: Stop Animal Tests.” The protest lasted for an hour.

Peta member Olivia Charlton, who led the protest, said this was the second animal testing protest against Ajinomoto.

When asked if there would be a third protest, she replied in the affirmative but refused to divulge further details.

Besides Olivia, the other protesters consisted of three local volunteers and another from the Philippines.

“The first protest against the parent company (main headquarters) was held on Nov 1 in Tokyo and we distributed leaflets to the staff there because many of them did not know about the animal cruelty that is happening in the company,” she said.

Olivia said Ajinomoto had responded to Peta through email but no guarantee was given that Ajinomoto would end the tests on animals, adding that Peta will continue protesting against Ajinomoto.

“We will keep going and will protest at different locations where Ajinomoto offices are located until they stop animal testing for food,” she said while adding the tests are completely unnecessary as the product is already safe for human consumption.

“Cutting open dogs, starving rabbits, and electro-shocking mice are horrific and wasteful. It does not benefit human health,” said Peta senior vice-president of International Campaigns Jason Baker.

Peta called on Ajinomoto to join the growing industry movement to ban crude animal tests and instead use modern, animal-free methods.

In an immediate response, the Malaysian chapter of Ajinomoto said it was concerned by the protest organised by Peta in its vicinity, and has denied any animal testing in the country for its products.

It added that the Japanese food and biotechnology multinational corporation was committed to social responsibilities, and that any testing at its other factories worldwide would abide by international rules and regulations.

“Ajinomoto (Malaysia) Bhd would like to declare that we do not conduct any animal testing and we are not in the position to comment on animal testing or activities claimed by Peta,” it said in a statement to theSun today.

“And any animal testing activities carried out by Ajinomoto Co. Inc. are in compliance with the international scientific and ethical rules, including Japan’s Law for Protection and Management of Animals.

“The company always acts in accordance with its commitment to animal well-being,” it added.