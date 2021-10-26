Petaling district records highest population in 2020 — My Local Stats

KUALA LUMPUR: The Petaling district recorded the highest population in 2020 with 2.16 million, according to the My Local Stats 2020 publication released by the Department of Statistics Malaysia today.

This is followed by Kuala Lumpur with 1.77 million and Johor Bahru with 1.56 million, a statement from the Office of Chief Statisticians said.

Other findings in terms of demographics found that Malaysia’s population aged 65 and above had increased to 7.0 percent in 2020 with Perak recording the highest percentage of older age population at 11 percent.

Three districts in Perak with the highest percentage of older age population were Kampar (12.9%), Kinta (12.3%) and Larut, Matang and Selama (11.1%).

“The findings show that the country is facing a challenge in tackling the increase in the percentage of older age population by 2030,” it said.

The statement said findings in the education field showed that there were 10,220 schools in 2020 that is 7,780 primary schools and 2,440 secondary schools and Johor Bahru district recorded the most teachers with 10,052 persons (primary schools) and Kuala Lumpur (8,202 persons) for secondary schools.

The largest number of pupils recorded were in Petaling district (153,313 persons) for primary schools and Johor Bahru (100,458 persons) for secondary schools.

My Local Stats 2020 is the fourth in its series since 2017. This year, My Local Stats publication is released for all 156 administrative districts.

This publication provides the statistics needed for sustainable development planning and it integrates economic and social statistics at the administrative district level for the 2018 to 2020 time series.

Chief Statistician Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin said the availability of more detailed statistics at the local level would benefit the state government and local authorities in improving existing policies, governance and socio-economic needs of the people. — Bernama