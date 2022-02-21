Peter Anthony announces establishment of ‘KDM’ party

KOTA KINABALU: Former Parti Warisan (Warisan) vice-president Datuk Peter Anthony today announced the establishment of a new Sabah-based political party, known as ‘Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat’ (KDM).

Announcing this at the Kota Kinabalu International Airport (KKIA) upon his arrival from Kuala Lumpur, Peter said the party’s registration had been approved by the Registrar of Societies (RoS) on Feb 18.

“Our first meeting will be held on March 13 to appoint committee members,” he told reporters at the airport.

Also present were Limbahau assemblyman Datuk Juil Nuatim, who has been appointed deputy president of the new party.

Peter said the party’s first order of business is to apply to join the ruling Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) coalition.

“As a small party, we need to have cooperation in developing Sabah... it is time political parties in Sabah unite to ensure a strong government just like how it is in Sarawak,” he said.

Peter and Juil quit Warisan on Dec 27 after claiming that the party had ‘strayed from its true path’. - Bernama