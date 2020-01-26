Petition to stop Chinese nationals from entering Malaysia garners 149k signatures

PETALING JAYA: In light of the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan, a Malaysian has started an online petition calling for the ban of Chinese nationals entering the country. At the time of writing, 149,125 people have signed the petition.

The man who started the petition, Muhammad Zaim Yusran Mohd Zaidy said: “The government should think more about the health of Malaysians. Don’t wait until there is death among Malaysian people then only the government wants to take some preventive action.’’

How and where the virus started is still a mystery to health officials, but cases of the c2019-nCoV have been found in Japan, South Korean, Thailand, Macau, Singapore,US, France, Vietnam and Hong Kong.

In Malaysia, four cases of the virus were recorded yesterday with the latest from a 40-year-old-man who arrived in Johor Baru onboard a bus from Singapore.

