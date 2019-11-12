Petrol companies encouraged to sell products below govt prices

PUTRAJAYA: Petroleum products can be retailed below the government stipulated prices as competition among petroleum companies, according to Domestic Trade, Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail (pix).

According to him, all 3,500 petrol stations of the six main industry players are at the moment selling petroleum products according to the automatic pricing mechanism (APM), which is RM2.08 per litre for RON95 petrol.

“If the six petroleum companies practise the principle of competition through innovation and efficiency apart from focusing on the business based on petroleum, they could reduce the retail price of petroleum products,” he said.

“If it is implemented we can see petrol stations selling at different prices. For instance, if Shell is selling at RM2.06, Petron RM2.07, then go to BHP which is retailing at RM2.04,” he told reporters after attending a Symposium on Fair Competition and Cost of Living, here today.

Saifuddin Nasution said petrol station operators can implement it if it is generates a larger volume of sales everyday.

“Petrol retailing business is a business of volume not margin which means competition among station operators can take place.

“How much to be reduced depends on the operator as they need to make comparison in terms of costs and quality of service offered,” he said.

He said the government had taken into account the importance of petrol station operators by increasing their margin by 2.81 sen per litre to 15 sen per litre for petrol and 3.0 sen per litre to 10 sen per litre for diesel.

Saifuddin Nasution said the government was also prepared to provide support including giving certain benefits for petroleum companies taking part in reducing their prices. - Bernama