Petrol, diesel prices unchanged until Dec 20

KUALA LUMPUR: The prices of RON97 and RON95 petrol and diesel remain at RM2.64, RM2.08 and RM2.18 per litre, respectively, from midnight tonight until Dec 20.

Finance Ministry, in a statement today, said based on the calculation according to the Automatic Pricing Mechanism (APM), the retail prices of RON95 petrol and diesel for the period should actually be RM2.34 and RM2.32 per litre, respectively.

The prices of petrol and diesel have been retained in line with the government decision to stabilise the retail petroleum prices besides safeguarding the well-being of the people’s economy.

The statement said that the estimated subsidy that the government has to bear during the period is RM111.44 million. — Bernama