Petronas blames ‘product mishandling’ for fuel mishap that affected 20 vehicles

PETALING JAYA: A total of 20 vehicles were stranded in what is believed to be a mass breakdown near KM7 of the Sungai Besi Highway, earlier today.

The incident is believed to have happened after the vehicles refueled at the Petronas Solaris Besraya station situated along the highway.

The incident also went viral on social media when netizens shared pictures of tens of stalled vehicles left by the roadside, fueling speculation that the fuel tank at the petrol station was mixed up with either diesel or water.

In a statement, Petronas Dagangan Berhad (PDB) apologised for the incident and said that the problems was due to ‘product mishandling’.

“Our assesment indicates that this is due to product mishandling that happened only at this particular station,“ it said.

Petronas also said that it has contacted all the affected vehicle owners.

“We are already in contact with the affected customers, taking the necessary measures and will compensate them accordingly.”

Petronas then said that the Petronas Solaris Besraya station will be closed immediately to continue investigations into the matter and assured the public that other Petronas stations were not affected.