Petronas presents boats and equipment for floods in N. Sembilan

SEREMBAN: Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) today contributed assets and equipment to rescue agencies in Negeri Sembilan in preparation for the Northeast Monsoon (MTL).

Petronas Southern Region general manager M Zaki Mahat said two boats with engines, fuel tanks, as well as other boat equipment, flood victim tents (300), safety jackets (150) and raincoats (1,500) were handed over to the State Disaster Management Committee via the Malaysia Civil Defence Force (APM) in the state.

He said the initiative was part of the RM25 million Petronas flood assistance contribution announced in Dec 2021.

“The contribution is part of the continuous effort of Petronas to assist the agencies involved in flood preparation for the anticipated monsoon season.

“We hope our contribution and involvement could help lighten the burden of the agencies involved in helping flood victims,” he said in a statement here today.

The equipment was handed over to Negeri Sembilan APM director, Lt Col (PA) Mohd Nazri Meskam and was witnessed by Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun. - Bernama