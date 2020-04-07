Pets do not spread Covid-19 virus: Veterinary Services Dept

KUALA LUMPUR: Pets do not spread the Covid-19 virus, according to the Department of Veterinary Services.

As such there is no cause for worry among the public, while pet owners need not take their pets for Covid-19 screening for the time being.

“Based on current scientific findings, although pets can be infected with the Covid-19 virus, it is not dangerous as the virus will only cause mild infection in animals.

The department also explained that while the incidence of Covid-19 in humans is very high, in the case of animals, it is isolated because animals cannot contract the virus naturally.

To date, the cause of infection in animals is through human transmission.

“In this regard, the Veterinary Services Department advises pet owners who suspect they are infected with Covid-19 to stay away from their pets.

Pet owners need to practice good personal hygiene and must not neglect the welfare of their pets,“ the statement said.

Yesterday, it was reported that a Malayan tiger at the Bronx Zoo, USA, tested Covid-19 positive, believed to have been infected by a asymptomatic zoo keeper. — Bernama