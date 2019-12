PASIR MAS: After only three days of ‘Op Wawasan’, the 7th Battalion of the General Operations Force (PGA7) has successfully seized vehicles and miscellaneous items worth RM128,898 at the Malaysia-Thailand border.

PGA7 commanding officer Supt Azhari Nusi said in the latest incident at 3.39am this morning, his team had seized 3,240 kg of frozen chicken and a lorry worth RM67,400 in front of Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Panglima Raja here.

He said the frozen chickens, suspected to had been smuggled in from a neighbouring country, were found in 270 boxes on the lorry which had been ordered to stop.

“The driver, however, managed to flee,” he told reporters, here today.

Azhari said the frozen chickens which were believed to be for the local market, were handed over to the Customs Department for further action.

He said his team had also seized controlled items like cooking oil and daily items in two raids at different locations yesterday.

“The first seizure took place at 4.40pm at the Rantau Panjang Customs, Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security (ICQS) Complex worth RM47,659 including a vehicle.

“The second seizure was at 10.45pm in Kampung Kedap worth RM13,839. All the seized items were taken to the Rantau Panjang Police Station,“ he added. - Bernama