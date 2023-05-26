PGA9 detains 18 Myanmar illegal immigrants in Tumpat

KOTA BHARU: The 9th Battalion of the General Operations Force (GOF) arrested 18 illegal Myanmar immigrants on suspicion of entering Malaysia illegally at Jalan Bunut Sarang Burung, Tumpat yesterday.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun said upon receiving information on the activity, all the immigrants were detained while travelling in a van driven by one of the two local men.

“During surveillance at 7.15 pm, PGA9 personnel spotted a suspicious van heading towards Jalan Pak Keral. The van was stopped in front of a school with the police.