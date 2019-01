PUTRAJAYA: Pakatan Harapan (PH) has more capacity and resources to develop Cameron Highlands should the coalition be given the mandate by voters in the by-election.

PH deputy president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said this was because PH understands the problems faced by the constituency and can do better than Barisan Nasional (BN).

“Cameron Highlands is a tourism product and there is plenty which can be offered. This is why we (PH) can do a lot more there.

“If our candidate wins the by-election, he will immediately promote Cameron Highlands to be more than what it is now,” added Muhyiddin, who is also the Home Minister. He was speaking to the press after delivering his 2019 speech at the ministry here.

However, he also admitted that PH would face a tough battle in garnering the constituents’ confidence, especially after a PKR senator had allegedly threatened Orang Asli village chiefs to vote for PH, or risk losing their salaries and posts.

“I am confident we can do more than BN if we win the seat because we have the capacity and resources to help develop Cameron Highlands and also iron out all issues affecting the people there,“ he added.

PKR vice-president Tian Chua had issued an apology following the alleged remark made, saying the party “is consistent in upholding the principles of freedom of association and expression.”

“We respect the rights of all Tok Batin and the Orang Asli community as a whole to support any political party. In the same principle, Ketua Kampung, community leaders or civil servants in general are free to vote according to their conscience. Federal funding or appointments should not confine or restrict the recipients from freely choosing their political affiliation.

“PH does not endorse any methods of coercion or enticement to garner votes. Support from the voters has to be earned through dedication and commitment in serving the people.

“On behalf of PH, I sincerely apologise to the Orang Asli community who felt offended by certain unintended careless statements.

“I also urge all our leaders to be extra cautious and sensitive to the public, as well as be mindful of the laws during the election campaign,“ he added.

The Election Commission has set Jan 22 as early voting day and Jan 26 as polling day.

The parliamentary constituency has two state seats, Tanah Rata and Jelai with a total eligible electorate of 32,009 including 247 early voters, 12 absentee voters and 385 disabled voters.

The by-election is the fifth after the 14th general election with earlier by-elections involving the state constituencies Sungai Kandis, Seri Setia and Balakong in Selangor as well as the parliamentary constituency of Port Dickson in Negri Sembilan. — Bernama