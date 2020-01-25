‘PH persistent in combating corruption’

PETALING JAYA: Pakatan Harapan has been persistent in its measures to combat corruption says public commerce solution provider Commercedotcom.

In a statement, the provider lauded the government for Malaysia’s improved performance in the 2019 Corruption Perception Index (CPI) which saw the country move to Rank 51 among 180 countries - 10 spots up than the previous year.

“Their efforts have proven to be fruitful with Malaysia’s significant improvement in the 2019 CPI ranking.”

They also explained that among the measures by the Government to increase and strengthen procurement governance can be seen through the widespread usage of ePerolehan, the official Government electronic procurement system for acquiring of goods and services.

“Last year saw procurements conducted via ePerolehan has grown tremendously to over 2 million transactions valued at RM20 billion. This was the highest record since the inception of the system in year 2000.”

It also said the ePerolehan system which incorporates the latest procurement policies enforced by the finance ministry has streamlined the adoption of high internal control mechanism in Government procurement processes and procedures across all Government Ministries and Agencies nationwide.

“This has paved the way towards transparent, accountable and efficient delivery of procurement activities across the board which also decreased bribery-related cases.” the statement read.

Transparency International revealed on Thursday (Jan 23) that Malaysia is now ranked 51 out of 180 countries, 10 spots up compared to the previous year. Malaysia also recorded higher scores in the global corruption index with 53 points compared to 47 points in the 2018 index.