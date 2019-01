KUALA LUMPUR: Pakatan Harapan (PH) has named M. Manogaran as its candidate for the Cameron Highlands by-election on Jan26.

PH chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said the coalition would win this time round.

“M. Manogaran will be our candidate for Cameron Highlands. He was the same candidate before,” he said at the press conference after the PH presidential council meeting in Yayasan Al Bukhary today.

Manogaran filed a petition in June seeking a declaration that the GE14 results for the Cameron Highlands parliamentary election are null and void as Sivarraajh had violated the Election Offences Act 1954 by bribing voters among the Orang Asli community in the constituency.

He succeeded in his election petition to nullify GE14 result that saw Barisan Nasional candidate Datuk C. Sivarrajh win.

He won with 10,307 votes while Manogaran polled 9,710, PAS’ Wan Mahadir Wan Mahmud polled 3,587, Parti Sosialis Malaysia’s B Suresh Kumar pulled 680, and Berjasa candidate Mohd Tahir Kassim drew 81 votes.

The Election Commission (EC) has disqualified Sivarraajh from contesting the upcoming by-election after reviewing the Election Court’s Nov 30 judgment and the law governing elections and seeking legal advice.