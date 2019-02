KAJANG: There will be continued development and issues will be tackled if Pakatan Harapan (PH) retains the Semenyih state seat, according to PH deputy president, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, after the nomination process at Kajang Municipal Council’s Dewan Seri Cempaka today.

He said if Muhammad Aiman Zainali, 30, wins in the by-election on March 2, he will give the people a better chance for their voice to be heard and for cooperation with leaders of the PH government to flourish.

He said several issues like traffic congestion, poor public transport, flooding and a congested Hospital Kajang and health clinics, have been highlighted by the people and “if our candidate is not voted to power, we can’t do anything”.

Muhyiddin, who is also Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) president, said Muhammad will be meeting voters to discuss cost-of-living issues and 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB), and explain the steps being taken to resolve them.

He said that Muhammad, an engineer and the son-in-law of the late Bakhtiar Mohd Nor, 57, who was the Semenyih state assemblyman before he passed away on Jan 11, has been well-received by the people and is committed to achieving progress for the constituency.

The by-election will be a four-cornered fight between Muhammad, Barisan Nasional’s (BN) Zakaria Hanafi, Parti Sosialis Malaysia’s (PSM) Nik Aziz Afiq Abdul and independent candidate, Kuan Chee Heng. — Bernama