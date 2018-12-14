PH presidential council to discuss the issue of ex-Umno participation

KUANTAN: The issue former Umno leaders and members crossing over to Pakatan Harapan (PH) will be discussed by PH’s presidential council, said its secretary-general Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah (pix).

He said the matter would be discussed again, although the same subject matter had been raised in the previous meetings.

“I am convinced that the matter (the participation of other party members in PH) is in the knowledge of each party’s leadership within the PH. I believe they are wiser to make decisions about it,“ he said.

Saifuddin, who is also the Indera Mahkota MP, told this to the reporters when met at the flood evacuation centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Sungai Karang which is sheltering 69 people, here today,

He said this when asked to comment whether PH would receive Umno elected representatives, leaders or members, including Sabah Umno liaison chairman Datuk Seri Hajiji Mohd Noor, 13 elected representatives and 21 division chiefs who left the party on Wednesday.

There has been a massive exodus of Umno elected representatives, leaders and members lately with the latest media reports saying six more elected representatives in the peninsula would be leaving the party today.

Meanwhile, Saifuddin urged local authorities to take appropriate action to tackle drainage and irrigation issues in residential areas, especially in low-lying areas.

He said the construction and maintenance of the drainage system need to be in line with the development of a particular area to reduce the risk of recurrent floods during heavy rains.

Houses in the low-lying areas will definitely be flooded if drainage was no good, he said, Saifuddin adding that he and the #IMharapan team will focus on ensuring that flood victims in the area would receive proper assistance while expressing his gratitude to all agencies who swiftly evacuated the residents whose houses have been flooded since yesterday. — Bernama