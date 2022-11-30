PH to combat slander against Anwar, govt

PETALING JAYA: Pakatan Harapan (PH) will take an ‘aggressive’ action to counter against the overwhelming slander against Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his administration.

According to a report by FMT, PKR information chief Fahmi Fadzil said that since Anwar was sworn in as the nation’s premier, PH has faced numerous slanderous claims suggesting the government is allegedly pro-Israel to supporting the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) community.

Meanwhile, PH component DAP has come under attack by PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang who accused the party of spreading Islamophobia. Fahmi added that PH supporters were starting to complain about the slanderous comments against the coalition.

“There is a movement to fan these sentiments against us,” he said, adding that PH will be creating its own content to fight the slander.

PH since then has lodged police reports and complained to the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

On Hadi’s remarks, Fahmi said that they only helped unite the nation even more.

“He (Hadi) can’t accept that Anwar is the 10th prime minister and that this is a unity government formed on a decree by the King, a concept that was rejected by (Perikatan Nasional chairman) Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin,” he added.