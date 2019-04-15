PH-Warisan leaders, machinery need to explain current issues to rakyat: Shafie

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal (pix) wants Pakatan Harapan (PH) - Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) leaders and machinery to give their full commitment to getting close to the rakyat to explain current issues so that the people will understand them better and have confidence in the ruling government.

Mohd Shafie who is also President of Warisan said this must be done continuously even after elections because it was important to ensure voters continued to support the government.

“Even after the elections, we still have to get close to the people and explain certain issues including the limitations faced by the government in providing jobs and business opportunities.

“We cannot make changes easily because we realise that what is happening now in terms of economic recession and the burden of huge debts are not caused by the present government but the previous,” he said.

Speaking to reporters after launching the Borneo Textile Crafts Festival 2019, Mohd Shafie said by continuing to get close to the people and explaining to them the current issues, the voters will side with PH-Warisan.

Also present were Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Christina Liew who is also Sabah Minister of Tourism, Culture and Environment, as well as Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Mohamaddin Ketapi.

Mohd Shafie was speaking to reporters when asked to comment on PH’s loss to Barisan Nasional in the Rantau by-election yesterday and PH-Warisan’s approach of ensuring victory in the Sandakan by-election on May 11.

He said the voter momentum in constituencies in Sabah and the Peninsular was definitely different, but the PH-Warisan machinery must ensure that the approach for the Sandakan by-election was to get to the hearts of the voters.

“We have to suit our approach to the voters ... it is not easy but we have to do it (to ensure victory for PH-Warisan),” he said.

He added that he had discussed this with DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng since it was a DAP seat and the candidate will be announced soon.

Earlier, in his speech, Mohd Shafie said local textile entrepreneurs must increase productivity to meet market demands and ensure that their products expand globally.

He said local textile products were good and of high quality, but the fashion and designs must include modern elements and fulfill market demands. — Bernama