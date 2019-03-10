Philip Morris first in M’sia to obtain equal salary certification

PETALING JAYA: Tobacco company Philip Morris Malaysia (PMM), a subsidiary of Philip Morris International (PMI), has become the first company in Malaysia to obtain Equal-Salary certification from an independent, not-for-profit foundation called the Equal-Salary Foundation.

The certification is a validation that PMM pays men and women equally for equivalent work, a process that is helping to focus attention on the broader issue of gender equality.

PMM managing director Kang Tae Koo in a statement said his organisation’s success depends on its talented and diverse workforce where individuals enjoyed opportunities to learn, grow and prosper in their career.

“For our employees, PMM’s achievement as the first Equal-Salary certified company in Malaysia makes us an employer of choice committed to equality and to fostering an inclusive and dynamic workforce,” Kang said.

“This means providing fair and equal remuneration for men and women for equivalent work. At PMM, our values and principles call for nothing less. This certification, the first for a Malaysian company, makes us an employer of choice committed to equality and to fostering an inclusive and dynamic workforce.”

Equal-Salary Foundation Founder and CEO Véronique Goy Veenhuys said the certification makes PMM the frontrunner of the rigorous, independent Equal-Salary methodology in Malaysia.

“The commitment of companies like PMM is a welcome step forward on the journey toward achieving global wage parity, and contributes to the broader challenge of closing the gender pay gap,” she said.

PMM’s commitment to ensuring equal pay for equivalent work was a welcome step towards achieving global wage parity, she added.

In Malaysia, the gender pay gap is 23%. The report also highlighted that gender gaps in terms of labour force participation and salary equality remain an issue within the country.