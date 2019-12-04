Phisgoc to bear stranded athletes’ costs: Megat

MANILA: The Philippines Sea Games Organising Committee (Phisgoc) will bear the added costs of athletes who failed to return home following flight delays after the host nation was hit by typhoon Kammuri yesterday.

Malaysia’s chef de mission for the Games, Datuk Megat Zulkarnain Omardin (pix) said the organisers have agreed to bear the added costs for accommodation and food.

He also confirmed that athletes who have yet to arrive in the Philippines for the games will be flying out from Malaysia either yesterday or today, as soon as the local authorities open the Ninoy Aquino International Airport here for operations.

“We have discussed with Malaysia Airlines (MAS) on arrangements to bring our athletes here as soon as we have clearance from the authorities here once the (flight) conditions are safe. There is a possibility MAS may use larger aircraft to accommodate more passengers.

“MAS is also not imposing any charges as we are not cancelling our flights, but because they were delayed due to unfavourable weather conditions,” he said when met during the gymnastics competition at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum here yesterday.

Among the athletes who could not fly out from Kuala Lumpur as a result of cancellations were those from the diving, athletics, rhythmic gymnastics and esports squads.

Yesterday, Phisgoc made the decision to postpone to new dates several events including beach volleyball, canoe/kayak, muay thai, pencak silat, pentathlon and windsurfing, all of which were supposed to be contested around Clark and Subic yesterday. — Bernama