PICKids: KPLB to reactivate task force in Orang Asli settlements

KOTA BHARU: The Ministry of Rural Development (KPLB) will reactivate a special team (task force) in Orang Asli villages throughout the country to intensify Covid-19 vaccination efforts for Orang Asli children.

Deputy Minister I of Rural Development Ministry Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Mohamad said the effort is aimed at providing encouragement and information to Orang Asli children to receive the Covid-19 vaccine through the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for Children (PICKids).

He said that in total, there are 220,000 Orang Asli throughout the country and of that number, around 30 to 35 per cent are children.

“Thus far, we have not gone down to the ground completely yet for Orang Asli children vaccination, but after Hari Raya Aidilfitri we will try our best to increase the percentage of Covid-19 vaccination.

“Through the task force that will be activated, we will arrange for KPLB staff to go down to the field to encourage them to take the vaccine jab. Before this (adult vaccine) many Orang Asli declined the vaccine, but with the frequency of our field visits, including giving information, helped to increase the number of vaccine recipients,“ he said.

He said this to reporters after completing the South Kelantan Development Authority (KESEDAR) Outstanding Service Award and a breaking of fast ceremony with Kelantan media practitioners, here today, which was also attended by KESEDAR board of directors chairman Nik Mohamad Abduh Nik Abdul Aziz.

Commenting further, Abdul Rahman said to ensure the special team which was activated was strong and effective, his team would work with relevant agencies including the Ministry of Health (MOH), Ministry of Education Malaysia (MOE) and district offices.

He said his ministry would also maximise the services of Tok Batin (village head) to help encourage Orang Asli children to take the Covid-19 vaccine as most members of Orang Asli community obeyed Tok Batin’s instructions and orders.

“Some of them were easily influenced by unverified information about vaccines. With this task force, we will ask Tok Batin to play their roles to advise them,” he said.

Earlier, the media reported that Galas Assemblyman (ADUN) Mohd Syahbuddin Hashim said the percentage of Covid-19 vaccination among Orang Asli children aged between five and 11 in Kelantan was still low. — Bernama