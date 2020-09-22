PIKs can now provide sophisticated training to youths -MCMC

KUALA LUMPUR: The Community Internet Centres (PIKs) nationwide can now provide sophisticated training to the youth to upgrade their skills and innovation initiatives besides providing basic information and communication technology (ICT) skills.

In a statement today, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) said among the training provided are programming, robotic application, mobile app creation, e-commerce entrepreneurship, animation, video publishing, and three dimensional printing.

It said hence, the commission is strengthening the function of 1,064 PIKs nationwide to be the digital transformation centres for the local community by setting their sights on youths.

“It is hoped that the facilities and various programmes provided will stimulate youths to equip themselves with sophisticated digital knowledge for the future,” it said.

The MCMC said through the National Digital Network (Jendela), the commission also helped implement the human capital development agenda in the digital sector, especially for youths aged between 15 and 40 years.

“An MCMC survey on the broadband services usage in 2018 reveals that the youth forms 67.8 per cent of the 28.7 million internet users.

“Meanwhile, 80.9 per cent, or 16.6 million people, were involved in e-commerce activities and 78.4 per cent uses internet between one and 12 hours daily,” it said.

It said the survey shows that individuals tend to use internet as the main platform for job search, online gaming, entertainment, communication, and access to information.

The MCMC said telecommunication service providers in Malaysia also welcomed Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s call for youths to be given sufficient knowledge and ample opportunities to create innovations and new ideas in the digital economy era.

“The youths are the majority and most active users of telecommunication facilities.

“Subscription packages offered by telecommunication service providers always take into account the youth needs for cheap and continuous broadband access,” it said.

The Prime Minister recently said that the government and service providers will work together to create a special package of broadband access to assist youths in meeting learning and communication needs in the new normal era. -Bernama