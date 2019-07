MAKKAH: Malaysian haj pilgrims have been asked to preserve the culture of cleanliness practised by those who were here before them so that Malaysia will continue to be respected and emulated by pilgrims from other countries.

Head of Malaysian Haj Delegation Datuk Seri Syed Saleh Syed Abd Rahman said the cleanliness campaign organised by Tabung Haji last year was not only praised by the Saudi Arabian government but was also seen as an exemplary model to other countries.

Hence, he said the campaign was not only continued this year but had also been expanded from maintaining personal hygiene to ensuring the cleanliness of the pilgrims’ maktab (hostels).

“Every Wednesday, the pilgrims will participate in the campaign to ensure that their rooms, common area, dining hall, surau, staircases, alleys and other areas at their maktab are clean.

“They are here as the guests of Allah and it is only right for them to observe personal hygiene and preserve cleanliness,” he told reporters after launching the campaign here today.

A pilgrim from Bangi, Selangor, Mohd Alimullah Ishak, 35, said the campaign was indeed helpful in creating a more comfortable environment for the pilgrims to perform the haj.

“Of course I will join other pilgrims in the campaign. Keeping clean is also part of Islamic teachings,” he said.

A total of 30,200 Malaysian pilgrims are here to perform the fifth pillars of Islam this year. — Bernama