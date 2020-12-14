Pipe repair works in Section 24, Shah Alam completed

KUALA LUMPUR: Repair works on the burst pipe at the Jalan Persiaran Jubli Perak Section 24, Shah Alam, were completed at 6am today.

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) Corporate Communications head Elina Baseri said water supply was being restored in stages to the affected areas in Klang and Shah Alam and was expected to be completed by 12pm today.

The areas affected were Section 18,19,20,23,24 and 25, she said in a statement.

For enquiries and updates, consumers may contact Air Selangor at 15300 or refer its website at www.airselangor.com or official communication channels, on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Air Selangor smartphone application.-Bernama