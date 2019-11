PETALING JAYA: Although the concept of a store selling products with no packaging and has zero-waste is still new, it is not alien and is well-received by the local community in Petaling Jaya.

According to Cheryl Anne Low, 40, owner of Nude the Zero Waste Store, which sells household items without packaging, response has been good although her shop has been only operating over a year.

“Customers need to bring their own containers or bottles for items they intend to purchase, such as food, skincare, fragrances and detergents,” Cheryl explained. There is no minimum purchase limit but all items need to be weighed. This concept, she said, can change the mindsets of people, to reduce daily waste.

“If a customer only needs a spoonful of olive oil, they just need to weigh the oil they need and pay according to their purchase; there is no obligation to buy the whole bottle (of olive oil),” she said.

Since opening the plastic-free concept store in August last year, there are nearly 50 walk-in customers daily. All products are chemical-free and homemade, said Cheryl who refuted claims that items are more expensive.

Products are sourced from local suppliers, are of good quality and bought without packaging, informed Cheryl who hopes that the community will realise that nearly 90% of our daily waste is non-recyclable. — Bernama