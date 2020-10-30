PKPMP introduces SisPAA to manage public complaints, inquiries

PUTRAJAYA: The Public Complaints Management System (SisPAA) will be accessible to the public starting Nov 1, said the Office of the Chief Registrar of the Federal Court (PKPMP).

The online system would replace the e-Complaint/e-Enquiry system and would be used to manage complaints and public inquiries related to the court, it said in a statement today.

The system would be accessible at https://kehakiman.spab.gov.my and a usage guide would be provided for the convenience of the portal users, read the statement.

PKPMP hoped that the new system could speed up and facilitate the feedback delivery process.

SisPAA is a collaboration between PKPMP and the Public Complaints Bureau in the Prime Minister’s Department which endeavoured to improve the quality of service and delivery to customers using the latest technology. -Bernama