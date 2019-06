PETALING JAYA: The Muslim Youth Movement of Malaysia (Abim) has called for a halt to the spread of a video depicting a federal minister in bed with another man.

It said the sharing of such videos was an example of qazaf, which is to accuse someone of committing zina (infidelity) without knowing the truth of the matter.

It said in a statement today that propagating such videos or images should be avoided to prevent Muslims from engaging in the abusive practice of shaming an individual.

It said today that even in today’s world of technological advancements, when technology could be manipulated to victimise someone, one must be reminded that qazaf was still a crime.

Abim also called on all Malaysians to reject attempts to humiliate others through “cheap political practices” as such practices would only have a negative impact on morality.

Meanwhile, PKR secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the party remained firm and had been consistent in rejecting dirty politics, especially now that the people had chosen Pakatan Harapan for its reform agenda and promise to develop the nation.

“We hope that the spread of the video that has been widely and publicly discussed, be stopped immediately,” he said today.

He added that such politics did not bring any benefit to society or the nation.