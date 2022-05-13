PKR cannot afford to contest on its own in GE15: Amirudin

KUALA PERLIS: PKR Selangor state leadership council chairman Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari (pix) has cautioned the party not to contest the upcoming 15th General Election (GE15) on its own without the support of other parties, stating that PKR did not have the strength to go solo at this point.

He said this was based on two field studies conducted during the Malacca and Johor state elections.

“If we don’t gather our strength and are split apart, the party will lose the support and standing to win seats in the upcoming GE15,” he told reporters after a gathering with Perlis PKR members at the Kuala Perlis constituency service centre here today.

PKR information chief Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Md Akin, Kangar MP Noor Amin Ahmad and Kuala Perlis assemblyman Nor Azam Karap were also present at the event.

Amirudin, who is also Selangor Menteri Besar, said that the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition in Selangor had previously approached several other parties that stated their support and indicated a desire to cooperate in GE15.

“But I need to refer to the PH coalition leadership first to see how we will arrange our strategies and formula for victory,” he said.

Amirudin, who is contesting for one of the PKR vice-presidencies, said that contests between candidates in the party elections this time would not affect the relationship of members and party leaders. — Bernama