KUALA LUMPUR: Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Central Leadership Council (MPP) meeting today among others discussed efforts to control the price of goods which are the focus of the people.

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) said the party acknowledged the people’s uneasiness with the current cost of living and economic development.

Besides, he said poverty and the widening income gap have become a cause of worry for many Malaysians especially the rural communities and urban poor.

“As such, the leadership also discussed efforts to control the price of goods as well as studying various working papers with the objective to reform the social assistance programme of Malaysia to benefit the group which is most in need of help,” said Anwar in a statement yesterday.

He stressed that the party would continue to focus on the welfare and wellbeing of the people as the foundation of its struggle. — Bernama