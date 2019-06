PETALING JAYA: PKR will issue a show cause letter to Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz for tarnishing the party’s name and reputation following his confession that he was one of the men in the gay sex video implicating Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali.

Party disciplinary board chief Datuk Ahmad Kassim said the letter would be issued to Haziq tomorrow, and that the Santubong PKR chief would be given 14 days to respond.

Ahmad Kassim said the board also took note of Mohamed Azmin’s denial and would take into consideration all his statements and explanation.

“We will wait for the investigations by the authorities regarding the matter before making any other decision,“ he told a press conference after the party’s political bureau meeting, which was chaired by party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, today.

“The disciplinary board also warned all party members against issuing any further baseless statements against the party leadership,“ he said.

Anwar said the decision by the disciplinary board was tabled at the political bureau meeting today, attended by all top party leadership except for Mohamed Azmin, and has been agreed to by consensus.

“There was a consensus. Everyone has expressed his views, but the decision stands as per recommended by the board,“ he said in response to a question that vice-president Zuraida Kamaruddin has called for Haziq’s sacking.

Anwar said he had also recently met with party leaders from Sabah and Sarawak, claiming they too supported the party’s stand to reject gutter politics, and that it was best the matter be left to the authorities to investigate.

On Haziq’s claim that his decision to come out in the open about his so-called intimate relationship with Mohamed Azmin was prompted by fear for his life and to avoid a similar fate as the slain Mongolian model Altantuya Shaariibuu, Anwar said such serious insinuation requires a probe by the police.

“I think we should leave it to the police to investigate and for him to clarify his statement,“ he said.

Altantuya was murdered in 2006, with former premier Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak and his associate Abdul Razak Baginda being implicated in the murder while two police personnel – Chief Inspector Azilah Hadri and Corporal Sirul Azhar Umar – have been convicted.