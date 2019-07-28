PKR leaders reminded not to miss party events after Azmin’s no-show

PETALING JAYA: PKR leaders have been issued a stern reminder not to skip the party’s meetings and activities in the future, after its deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali went absent again.

Party communications director Fahmi Fadzil said the reminder was issued verbally by PKR secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail at its central leadership council (MPP) meeting today.

“The party releases its meeting schedules about two or three months ahead, so that the MPP members can be informed months earlier,” he told a press conference after the meeting, here.

“The leadership is reminded to be present and give priority to attend the party’s meetings and activities so we can coordinate our policies and decisions,” he added.

Asked what actions would be taken for persistent absentees, Fahmi said it would be up to the party to decide.

“At the moment, we have issued a reminder. (On disciplinary action to be taken), it depends on the decision of the party’s political bureau,” he said.

Azmin has been absent to several PKR meetings in the past few months, including the party’s retreat in Port Dickson from July 19 to 21.

At yesterday’s MPP meeting, apart from Azmin, among other notable absentees included PKR vice-presidents Zuraida Kamaruddin and Tian Chua, women’s wing chief Haniza Mohamed Talha and Selangor party chief Amirudin Shari.

Fahmi however later explained that Amirudin was already on his way to the meeting after attending a separate event elsewhere, but that the meeting ended earlier as some of its leaders were rushing to Sarawak for a Pakatan Harapan (PH) event there yesterday night.

On a separate matter, Fahmi brushed off Zuraida’s claim that there were elements of coercion and intimidation in the signatures of support by the party’s divisions and states for PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“I think this issue does not arise, because the party leadership has made a decision that we will move on and move forward, and not be entangled in this issue.

“The rakyat wants PKR, the biggest party in PH, to focus on the people’s issues. So at this moment, we consider the matter resolved,” he said, stressing there were no elements of coercion.

In a statement on Friday, Zuraida questioned the signatures of support for Anwar, claiming it was an “organised movement” and that those who signed were not necessarily truly supporting the president, but could have merely been forced to do so.